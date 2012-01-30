PARIS Jan 30 France's government cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 0.5 percent from 1.0 percent to take account of a Europe-wide slowdown, Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Monday.

Fillon said the budgetary impact of the reduction would be 5 billion euros, but he said that no further austerity measures would be required. The government had previously said the 2012 budget had left room for manoeuvre and would still work if growth was only 0.5 percent.

"We are cutting the growth forecast to 0.5 percent from 1.0 percent, which allows us to take account of an economic slowdown even if we are seen the first green shoots of recovery in Europe now," Fillon said. "Growth should return in the euro zone, and France in particular, before the end of the first half of the year."