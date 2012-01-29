BRIEF-Bel Fuse files for mixed shelf of up to $140 mln
* Bel Fuse Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $140.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sgtkYH Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 29 The French government is set to revise down its estimate for 2012 economic growth in an upcoming revision to its budget bill, a government source said on Sunday.
The source told reporters following a televised interview with President Nicolas Sarkozy that the government envisages cuts to spending, rather than further tax rises, to make up for the likely shortfall.
Sarkozy's conservative government has been banking on gross domestic products growth of 1.0 percent this year.
* Bel Fuse Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $140.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sgtkYH Further company coverage:
* Cohen & Steers Inc reports 11.02 percent passive stake in Geo Group Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sgsMlI Further company coverage: