PARIS Jan 29 The French government is set to revise down its estimate for 2012 economic growth in an upcoming revision to its budget bill, a government source said on Sunday.

The source told reporters following a televised interview with President Nicolas Sarkozy that the government envisages cuts to spending, rather than further tax rises, to make up for the likely shortfall.

Sarkozy's conservative government has been banking on gross domestic products growth of 1.0 percent this year.