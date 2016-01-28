PARIS French police arrested a man carrying two handguns at the Disneyland Paris amusement park outside Paris on Thursday, an Interior Ministry official said.

A police source said the 28-year-old man of European origin had been carrying the two guns, including an automatic handgun, concealed in a bag that also contained a copy of the Koran religious text.

A woman who had been accompanying the man was also arrested, the source said.

France remains in a state of emergency since Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in a series of jihadist attacks in and near Paris in November.

A spokeswoman for Euro Disney, which runs the amusement park and whose main shareholder is U.S.-based Walt Disney Co., had no immediate information to offer about the incident.

The man was unknown to police prior to the incident and his bag set off a security alarm as he went through a metal detector at the park's New York Hotel, the police source said.

(Reporting by Simon Carraud; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)