PARIS Jan 28 French police arrested on Thursday a man carrying two low-calibre handguns at the Euro Disney amusement park outside Paris, an Interior Ministry official said.

French media had said that the man had been carrying the two guns concealed in a bag. A Euro Disney spokeswoman said she had no immediate information to offer about the incident.

France remains in a state of emergency since Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in a series of jihadist attacks in and near Paris in November. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)