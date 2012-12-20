PARIS Dec 20 Paris may be the city of romance,
but for one month this much-loved capital is littered with the
broken-hearted bric-a-brac of failed relationships in a new
exhibition.
The "Museum of Broken Relationships" is part flea market and
part final resting place for the many objects, both bizarre and
mundane, that testify to love gone awry.
A snip of a dreadlock, red stilettos purchased in the
raunchy Pigalle neighbourhood of the French capital, a green
plastic duck and of course an unworn wedding ring -- are all on
display in the basement of the former municipal funeral home
that has been turned into The 104 art and culture centre.
Texts of various lengths and formats, from a few choice
words to gushing poems, accompany the anonymous love tokens,
along with the name of a city where the romance bloomed. Most
striking are two dates - a beginning and an end.
"There is something precious in break-ups because they offer
a new perspective on love", said Olinka Vistica, the exhibit's
curator. "These objects are not worth anything, it's a flea
market, but we try to show them with dignity, and create sort of
a temple."
Vistics said the exhibit's Parisian home until Jan. 20 may
be symbolic, but not maudlin. The show opened on Wednesday.
Still, "We are not creating a cemetery," Vistica told
Reuters, adding that the show felt nevertheless "like a farewell
ceremony."
On one pillar, a 19-year marriage is expressed through a
book of works by French author Gustave Flaubert that was offered
for a 40th birthday.
"A youthful romance which became a lifelong love,
transformed, and gave birth to two kids before everything
vanished," reads the text.
Further on, a red stiletto is accompanied by the lyrics to a
popular French pop song by Les Rita Mitsouko: "Love stories end
badly ... in general."
One woman at the show who had donated a memento said the
museum offered a "second life" to the symbols of lost love.
"This object that I schlepped around is now part of the
collective history," she said.
The touring exhibit, created in 2006 in Croatia, has
travelled to more than 20 cities around the world.
At each stop, locals have contributed their own relics to
share with the world. In Paris, the exhibit reached a record
high with more than 100 mementos donated. The show is a mix of
Parisian and international contributions.
"In Paris, just like in other large cities, people live
fast, their relationships come and go, and adultery is
widespread," Vistica said.
French lovers tend to be excessively introspective,
according to Drazen Grubisic, co-creator of the exhibit.
"We've noticed a difference in how the stories are written,"
he said. "It's like everybody went to the psychiatrist."
While a break-up inspires "truly universal" feelings, the
individual stories tell much more about a country's culture,
said Vistica.
In the Philippines, for example, many texts talk about the
yearning to emigrate while in the Balkans, mentions of war are
ubiquitous, she said. One contributed relic was a prosthetic leg
from a man wounded in war who had fallen in love with his social
worker at a Zagreb hospital.
This museum was itself born of a break-up, that of Vistica,
a film producer, and Grubisic, an artist, and started as a
temporary exhibition in the garden of a Zagreb gallery begun
with contributions from friends.
Six years later, they say working on the museum has helped
them respect each other more as they continue to collaborate.
"People, somehow, by donating, put an end to this part of
their lives, and can start anew," Grubisic said.
