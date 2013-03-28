* Rumours have circulated on social media for some weeks
* Lawyer for actress did not immediately respond to calls
PARIS, March 28 A French actress has filed a
complaint with the Paris prosecutor for breach of privacy over
Internet rumours alleging she has a relationship with President
Francois Hollande, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told Reuters that
actress Julie Gayet had filed a complaint against "persons
unknown", a common formulation under French law, on March 18
over rumours circulating on Twitter and blog sites for some
weeks.
A lawyer for Gayet did not immediately respond to phone
calls and Hollande's office declined to comment.
Hollande and first lady Valerie Trierweiler are unmarried
but have been in a relationship for several years. They met when
she was working as a journalist for a French magazine.
Their relationship came under media scrutiny during
Hollande's campaign for the May presidential election and in the
months afterwards as Trierweiler became an active tweeter and
maintained a literary review column in Paris Match magazine.
Gayet, 40, has dozens of film credits to her name including
a minor role in the 1993 Franco-Polish drama "Three Colours:
Blue" and a leading role in "Select Hotel", for which she won
two awards for her depiction of a young drug addict.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Catherine Bremer; editing
by Mark John and Michael Roddy)