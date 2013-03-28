China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
PARIS, March 28 French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that there would be no major cuts to the country's defence budget next year, despite the pressure to save billions of euros in public spending.
"We will spend exactly the same amount in 2014 as in 2013," Hollande said during an interview on France 2 television.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.