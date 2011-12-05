BERLIN Dec 5 French Socialist Francois
Hollande said on Monday he wants the European Central Bank to
step up its role in fighting the euro zone debt crisis if he
wins presidential elections next year.
Hollande, speaking at the German opposition Social Democrat
(SPD) party conference in Berlin, also said a financial
transaction tax should be introduced immediately and he spoke
out in favour of euro bonds.
"I accept (the ECB's) independence but at the same time I
want it to pay more attention to the situation in the real
economy," Hollande said. "I hope that it extends its role as
lender and acts efficiently against speculation in the framework
of its current statutes."
The ECB has been reluctant to commit to buying bonds in
large quantities like the "quantitative easing" carried out by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.
Germany's government has rejected what it sees as quick
fixes to the euro zone crisis, such as massive U.S.-style money
printing by the ECB or issuing joint euro zone bonds.
Chancellor Angela Merkel travelled to Paris on Monday to
outline joint proposals with Sarkozy for treaty changes to
create coercive central EU powers to reject national budgets and
impose automatic sanctions on serial deficit sinners.
Berlin and Paris agreed late last month to stop arguing in
public about whether the ECB should do more in the crisis,
saying they trusted the independent central bank, and would not
touch its inflation-fighting mandate when they propose changes
to the EU's treaty.
Hollande said Europe could not be reduced just to austerity
measures and that a treaty change would not be the solution.
"Forward escape is dangerous, for one thing because working
out a new treaty would take time ..., and secondly because a
transfer of sovereignty ... would strengthen the fear of
democratic disempowerment, something many people would not
accept."
Five months from election, Hollande is still leading in
polls, but his lead has shrunk as euphoria over his victory in a
left-wing primary contest fades and centre-right President
Nicolas Sarkozy stages a comeback.