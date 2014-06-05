(Adds finance minister, quotes, detail)
BRUSSELS, June 5 The French government on
Thursday welcomed the European Central Bank's decision to cut
interest rates to record lows, saying it would bring a welcome
boost to the country's stagnating economy and to growth in the
euro zone as a whole.
Paris had called last month for a change in monetary policy
and action at ECB and EU level to help lower the level of the
euro, which fell to a four-month low against the dollar as the
ECB announced policy easing measures to tackle the threat of
disinflation.
"The (European) central bank has understood that the danger
today is not inflation but deflation," French President Francois
Hollande told journalists at a news conference after a meeting
of Group of Seven leaders in Brussels.
The ECB on Thursday cut interest rates to record lows,
imposing negative rates on its overnight depositors to cajole
banks into lending more and to fight off the risk of Japan-like
deflation.
"These decisions ... bring welcome support to growth in
France and in the euro zone," Finance Minister Michel Sapin
said.
French exports are more sensitive to the euro's exchange
rate than others in the single currency bloc, particularly
Germany, because they compete more on price than on the added
value offered.
Without naming Germany, Hollande called on countries with
strong trade surpluses to build on the ECB's move and support
internal demand.
The Socialist president added that while banks needed to be
supported to ensure a flow of credit into the real economy,
financial institutions that caused damaged should be punished.
French bank BNP Paribas faces a possible huge fine for
U.S. sanctions busting.
"Finance that puts the real economy at a disadvantage should
be fought," Hollande said. "When it does not respect its legal
obligations, it should be punished."
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing
by Ingrid Melander)