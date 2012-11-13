* Judge me on economy in five years, Hollande urges voters
* French president says unruffled by criticism, public gloom
* Hollande says Paris, Berlin don't preach to each other
By Mark John and Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS, Nov 13 President Francois Hollande,
grappling a sickly economy and dismal ratings, vowed to make
France more competitive and urged voters to judge him on his
long-term success in reviving growth and jobs, not on short-term
mood swings.
In his first formal news conference after six months in
office, the Socialist leader asked to be measured by his ability
over five years to revitalise the country's ailing industry and
halt a relentless rise in unemployment.
He brushed aside talk of strains with Germany over his
economic policies, after German government sources told Reuters
Berlin is concerned that measures announced last week to bolster
industrial competitiveness do not go far enough.
"We speak to each other frankly, the chancellor (Angela
Merkel) and I, but we don't teach each other lessons because
Franco-German relations aren't based on lessons, except perhaps
on the lessons of history," Hollande said.
"We in France more than others have to prove our seriousness
and our competitiveness, more than Germany, and that's what we
are doing. And Germany... has to prove its solidarity, which is
not easy when a country has made such an effort to become what
it is today."
In the only policy announcement of a marathon 143-minute
performance, Hollande said France recognised a new opposition
coalition formed to topple President Bashar al-Assad as the
legitimate representative of the Syrian people and would
consider arming the rebels if they form a government in waiting.
Stressing that low French bond yields showed that markets
believed his economic policies were credible, he said a move to
fund tax rebates for companies with small rises in sales tax
should bolster output while preserving consumer spending.
"Decline is not our destiny," he said, shrugging off a sharp
fall in his approval rating.
"I can understand the doubts that have been expressed. The
only valid question in my eyes is not the state of public
opinion today but the state of France in five years' time."
PRESIDENTIAL AUTHORITY
The formal press conference, televised live from the ornate
banqueting hall of the Elysee Palace, where General Charles de
Gaulle once regaled the international media with lofty rhetoric
and spirited repartee, was intended to given disoriented voters
a sense of presidential authority and direction.
The president was shown striding to the lectern with the
full cabinet seated to one side.
Hollande said he would not be swayed from his goal of
reviving the economy by gloomy public opinion, as polls give him
approval ratings as low as 36 percent, down from above 60
percent when he took power in May.
"The recovery will take time but I believe we can succeed. I
want young people to be living better in five years' time."
Reviving the stalled economy and sticking to promises to
bring the deficit down to 3 percent of gross domestic product
next year, is proving the principal test for Hollande, France's
first Socialist president in 17 years.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault will explain Hollande's
policies in a meeting in Berlin on Thursday with Merkel and tell
her that France will reform "at its own pace", according to a
government advisor.
Asked about relations with Germany, Hollande said: "The
chancellor and I have one common responsibility: to move Europe
forward. We do not tell each other what to do."
Earlier, talks on closer cooperation between ailing French
and German car manufacturers PSA Peugeot Citroen and
Opel, a unit of General Motors, broke down amid
misgivings about the French carmaker's finances and
government-backed bailout, according to people familiar with the
matter.
HOLLANDE BASHING
Hollande repeatedly described himself as "responsible",
distancing himself from the "Mr. Normal" moniker that he adopted
in contrast to his hyperactive conservative predecessor, Nicolas
Sarkozy, but which critics now use to paint him as soft.
"My goal is simple: to revive growth and reduce unemployment
and those are the only criteria I want to be judged on," he
said.
A survey published on Tuesday by marketing group Promise
Consulting found public gloom rising after a brief hiatus in
early 2012, with 67 percent of respondents saying they were
pessimistic about France versus 56 percent in March.
Hollande's challenge is to reassure financial markets
worried about France's strained public finances while avoiding
sweeping austerity cuts that would hit households already
struggling with 10.2 percent unemployment and stagnant
purchasing power.
He said he would not take the risk of departing from the
goal of bringing the deficit down to 3 percent of GDP next year,
and it was up to European countries to discuss collectively any
change in the pace of deficit reduction.
In a bid to help embattled companies adjust to changing
economic cycles, Hollande has asked trade unions and employers
to reach an agreement by the end of the year on measures to
making hiring and firing more flexible while also offering
guarantees against sweeping layoffs.
He urged both sides on Tuesday to strike a "historic
compromise" on changes to labour contracts, but said in the
event that talks fail the government will legislate regardless.