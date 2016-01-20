PARIS The state of emergency in France is likely to be extended beyond the end of February, the head of French parliament said on Wednesday, citing French President Francois Hollande.

"He said it (the extension) it looked quite likely," Claude Bartolone told journalists after meeting Hollande.

A state of emergency in France was declared after the terrorists' attacks that killed 130 people in Paris in November.

Emergency measures that give authorities extra powers to assign house arrests and conduct raids without a judicial warrant were set to expire on Feb. 26.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)