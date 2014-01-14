PARIS Jan 14 French President Francois
Hollande, under fire over an alleged affair with an actress,
refused on Tuesday to discuss his personal life but said he
would clarify the status of France's first lady before a visit
to the United States next month.
His official partner, Valerie Trierweiler, has been in
hospital since last Friday after a celebrity magazine published
photos of what it said was Hollande in a motorcylist's helmet
visiting actress Julie Gayet for nocturnal trysts.
"Everyone in their personal life can face trials. That's our
case. These are painful moments. But I have one principle, and
that is that personal life should be treated privately,
respecting each person's intimacy," Hollande told a news
conference.
"This is neither the place nor the moment to (discuss) that.
If I do not respond to any question on that topic today, I will
do so before (the U.S. visit)," Hollande said.