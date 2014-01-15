BERLIN Jan 15 The economic reform plans
unveiled by French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday are
"courageous" measures that can help Europe emerge stronger from
its financial and economic crisis, German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.
Steinmeier, speaking in Berlin, said the public spending
cuts and structural reforms announced by Hollande amounted to a
"new direction" in French economic policy.
"What the French president presented yesterday is first of
all courageous," Steinmeier said.
"When decisive measures like this are announced and
politicians plan to implement them, then neighbours like us who
had expectations, should be clear that they view them as the
right way forward, and not just for France. These steps can also
help Europe emerge from the debt crisis a little stronger."