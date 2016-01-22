PARIS French President Francois Hollande will ask parliament to extend by three months the state of emergency which was declared in the wake of the Nov. 13 Paris attacks that left 130 people dead, according to a statement issued by his office on Friday.

"The French President has announced that, given the terrorist threat, the government would present (...) a bill extending the state of emergency for a period of three months," the statement from the French presidency read.

Emergency measures that give authorities extra powers to assign house arrests and conduct raids without a judicial warrant had been due to expire on Feb. 26.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)