PARIS Jan 26 French presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande says he will raise taxes on the rich, cut tax on profits for smallest firms and cancel billions of euros of tax breaks introduced by conservative Nicolas Sarkozy if he replaces him in May.

The Socialist Hollande, leading opinion polls, also says he will stick to the current government's promise to erase a large public deficit by 2017, but argues in a manifesto unveiled on Thursday that he could do so while still creating 60,000 new teaching jobs and 150,000 state-funded jobs for first-time workers.

Details of Hollande's election programme were published by his campaign team before he presents it to the media later on Thursday, having spelled out in a keynote speech on Sunday his broad plans for turning France around in the next five years.

Some 29 billion euros worth of tax breaks for wealthier people introduced under Sarkozy would be scrapped and 20 billion euros of new spending commitments made under the programme.

Company taxes on profits would be heavily cut for very small firms and lowered too for all but the biggest of companies.

Hollande plans to introduce a new, higher rate of income tax for earners of more than 150,000 euros a year, who will face a marginal rate of 45 percent, rather than 41 percent now.

More significantly, Hollande pledged more deep-rooted tax reforms that could lead to higher taxation of income that the wealthy get from the sale of shares and other investments over and above annual salaries.

Opinion polls for the two-round presidential election on April 22 and May 6 suggest Hollande could beat Sarkozy by as many as 10 percentage points in the deciding runoff, which would make him the first Socialist president in 17 years.