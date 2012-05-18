WASHINGTON May 18 French President Francois
Hollande said on Friday Spain's banks should be recapitalised by
Europe's bailout funds and everything must be done to keep
Greece in the euro zone.
Responding to a question about Spain's banks, Hollande said:
"It would surely be desirable that there is a recapitalisation
and it would surely be necessary that this recapitalisation can
be done with the European solidarity mechanisms."
Speaking to journalists in Washington ahead of a Group of a
Eight summit and after meeting U.S. President Barack Obama, he
added: "We must do everything so that Greece can stay in the
euro zone."
When asked whether strategic oil stocks should be used to
calm oil prices, Hollande said all means should be mobilised.