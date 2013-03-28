* TV appearance designed to keep public behind him
* High unemployment, stagnant growth hit his ratings
* Backtracking on economic pledges causing loss of faith
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, March 28 With approval ratings and most
of his economic pledges in tatters, French President Francois
Hollande will try to convince a disillusioned nation on
primetime TV on Thursday to keep faith in him to restore the
economy to health.
Hollande will be grilled in a 45-minute interview on France
2 television, his first such appearance in several months, in a
studio whose backdrop and lighting have been carefully prepared
by his media team to create a sombre mood.
Ten months into his term, the Socialist leader is battling
to keep the public behind him. He has irked left-wingers with
pro-market measures to foster growth and angered business
leaders with high taxes, while failing to stem surging
unemployment.
His ratings have slid faster than those of any other French
president to as low as 22 percent as he has backtracked on
growth and deficit targets. Few believe he can meet a promise to
bring down unemployment, now at 10.6 percent, by year-end.
The TV interview is part of a public relations push,
including a two-day, hand-shaking tour by Hollande in southeast
France this month. The trip backfired when hecklers asked what
had become of campaign pledges and one was carted off by police.
Hollande's biggest promise to his left-wing voter base was
to impose a 75 percent "super tax" on millionaires, but the plan
has been scuppered by France's Constitutional Court.
Analysts say Hollande would do well to spell out how the
bleak economic outlook is forcing him to deviate from his
election manifesto as he has made sweeping spending cuts and
imposed higher taxes.
"Hollande's problem is that he talks all the time, but we
don't hear him," political commentator Alain Duhamel told RTL
radio. "If he comes out and really explains what he is doing ...
then he could change the climate, little by little."
He needs, among other things, to ready the nation for a
pension overhaul to curb a deepening deficit in the system,
despite having opposed his conservative predecessor Nicolas
Sarkozy's reform to lift the retirement age to 62.
The left-wing Liberation daily's front page headline on
Thursday was "L'Oral de Rattrapage" ("Oral Resit"), suggesting
the interview would be Hollande's second chance to pass an
examination he has thus far flunked.
The weekly Le Point wrote that Hollande's challenge "is not
to master communication but to show that he can govern".
VEERING OFF COURSE
Data this week showed households' purchasing power fell in
late 2012 for the first time since 1984 and that jobless claims
rose for a 22nd straight month in February to reach the highest
level since June 1997, amid a stream of industrial layoffs.
National statistics institute INSEE sees unemployment rising
to 10.8 percent this quarter and 11 percent in the second,
making Hollande's insistence that he can reverse the trend by
year-end sound increasingly hollow.
A mass robbery of a suburban commuter train into Paris this
month by a gang of masked teenagers, who swiped wallets and
mobile phones from dozens of passengers in a few minutes, was
the latest incident to suggest the crisis is driving up crime.
With consumer spending stifled and company investment
choked, the economy is set for a flat year, and Hollande is
stuck between adding to an already ambitious plan of public
spending cuts or hiking taxes to fix the public deficit.
In a sign of how far things are veering off course, Hollande
has ordered 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in cuts at government
ministries next year, on top of 10 billion already sought, and
has admitted he will need an extra year to bring the public
deficit below a ceiling of 3 percent of economic output.
"Francois Hollande was not elected to lead the French people
down an endless path of austerity," Socialist Party lawmaker
Pascal Cherki grumbled in parliament this week.
A survey by pollster CSA published on Thursday found that
just 22 percent of respondents rated Hollande as a "good"
president, while 51 percent rated him as "bad".
An LH2 poll for left-leaning weekly Le Nouvel Observateur
gave him a 27 percent approval rating and found 81 percent of
respondents were dissatisfied with his efforts to fight
unemployment.
In a sign of growing disillusionment, a far-right National
Front candidate knocked out a Socialist Party rival to come a
strong second to a centre-right victor in a national assembly
by-election in a region near Paris this month.
Government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said Hollande
would use Thursday to lay out the steps for economic recovery.
