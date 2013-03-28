* Hollande says "all tools are in place" for recovery
* President determined can halt jobless rise at end-year
* TV appearance designed to bring public back behind him
* No reference in interview to complaint by French actress
(Recasts following TV interview)
By Catherine Bremer and Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, March 28 French President Francois
Hollande declared on Thursday that companies would have to pay a
75 percent tax on salaries over a million euros after his plan
for a "super-tax" on individuals was knocked down by the
constitutional court.
Hollande, battling to win back support as his economic goals
fall away within a year of his election, said shifting the
millionaires' tax onto companies would be a way of getting the
wealthiest French to contribute to ending the crisis.
"I am sticking by my pledge," Hollande said, during an
hour-long interview on primetime television where he urged a
disillusioned nation to trust that he was doing all he could to
get the stalled economy back on its feet.
On the defensive, with his approval ratings in tatters,
Hollande acknowledged he had failed to anticipate the crisis
dragging on for so long, but all the tools were being put in
place to restore growth and bring down unemployment.
Anxious to get left-wingers back behind him, the Socialist
leader said that despite his effort to reduce the public deficit
in a climate of stalled growth, no new taxes or tax hikes would
be imposed on households this year or next.
He warned, however, that the French would have to work
longer under a pension overhaul being worked on for next year in
order to reduce a gaping deficit in the retirement system.
"My first objective is to reverse the unemployment rate,"
Hollande said, explaining that he was gunning for the relentless
rise of past years to come to a stop at the end of the year and
for the 10.6 percent jobless rate to start falling from then.
He said measures in place to trim companies' labour costs
via tax rebates, a plan to loosen hiring and firing rules and
his intention to simplify regulations that strangle small
businesses provided all the tools for a recovery.
"This is not a wish, nor is it a forecast. It's a commitment
and a battle," he said, adding: "I am the chief of this battle."
The TV interview is part of a new public relations push that
has included a two-day, hand-shaking tour in southeast France.
The trip backfired when hecklers asked what had become of
campaign pledges and one protester was carted off by police.
Hollande's ratings have slid faster than those of any other
French president as he has irked left-wingers with pro-market
measures to foster growth, angered business leaders with high
taxes and failed to stem the rise in unemployment.
His government has backtracked on its growth and deficit
targets, and few believe the job market is close to recovering.
Thursday's resurrection of the 75 percent tax saved Hollande
some face after the Constitutional Court crushed what had been
his most high-profile campaign promise to his left-wing base.
APPROVAL AT 25 PERCENT
The carefully stage-managed interview looked set to be upset
by news a few hours earlier that actress Julie Gayet had filed a
legal complaint for breach of privacy over rumours on the
Internet alleging a romantic liaison with the president.
However no reference was made to a complaint the Paris
prosecutor's office said it received from Gayet on March 18
against "persons unknown" over rumours circulating online for
some weeks. A lawyer for Gayet, cited in French media as saying
the rumours were baseless, did not respond to phone calls and
Hollande's office declined to comment.
Hollande, 58, has already suffered media speculation over
his relationship with first lady Valerie Trierweiler. The pair
are unmarried but have been together for several years.
Negative publicity would hurt Hollande today, with just 22
percent of respondents in a survey by pollster CSA on Thursday
rating him a "good" president and 51 percent rating him "bad".
Separately, an LH2 poll for Le Nouvel Observateur weekly
gave him a 27 percent approval rating and found 81 percent of
people were unhappy with his efforts on jobs.
Data this week showed households' purchasing power fell in
late 2012 for the first time since 1984 and that jobless claims
rose for a 22nd straight month in February to reach the highest
level since June 1997, amid a stream of industrial layoffs.
National statistics institute INSEE sees unemployment rising
to 11 percent by mid-year, making Hollande's insistence that he
can reverse the trend by year-end sound hollow.
(Additional reporting by Chine Labbe, Elizabeth Pineau and
Ingrid Melander, edited by Michael Roddy)