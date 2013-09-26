By Gilbert Reilhac
| FLORANGE, France, Sept 26
Hollande, seeking to regain the support of steel workers angered
over his failure to stave off redundancies, said on Thursday he
would return to their plant every year to ensure promised
investment went ahead.
With his approval ratings at all-time lows and unemployment
above 10 percent, Hollande is looking to traditional backers of
his Socialist Party to stop the advance of the far-right
National Front before municipal and European polls next year.
The Socialist president announced the creation of a public
research centre for the steel industry after touring parts of
the Florange plant that have been modernised with a $243 million
investment by owners ArcelorMittal.
He also touted the draft "Florange Law" that would impose
tough fines on firms that shutter plants deemed economically
viable - a gesture to workers disappointed after a year of
EU-imposed belt-tightening and unpopular labour market and
pension reforms.
His visit to the Florange steelworks, fulfilling a campaign
promise, showed he is determined to mend ties with workers still
furious that his government reneged on a threat to nationalise
two blast furnaces and let the multinational shut them down.
The furnaces that became a symbol of a highly politicised
battle to maintain steel production in France during last year's
presidential campaign are now gathering rust.
"I will come back here every year to ensure that what has
been promised is carried out," Hollande said in a brief
statement after meeting trade union leaders. He took no
questions in public but union reaction was mostly positive.
Describing talks with Hollande as "heated", CFDT union
representative Edouard Martin said the onus was now on the
president to see the investment pledge through.
"We didn't mince our words, we gave him an earful of our
bitterness and anger. But we can't spend our lives moaning and
groaning, we have to look to the future now," Martin said.
His efforts to stimulate growth and job creation have
yielded few conclusive results so far, though data showing
unemployment fell in August for the first time in two years
brought mitigated the gloom.
FURNACES SHUT
In the closed-door meeting, Hollande pointed to a 300
million euro ($405 million) development plan for the Lorraine
region which included the research centre, signed earlier this
month with regional authorities.
The "Florange law", which parliament began debating on
Tuesday, requires firms to prove they have exhausted all options
for selling a plant to a new operator before closing it.
Such a law would not have saved Florange's blast furnaces as
ArcelorMittal said no viable buyer had materialised, and trade
unionists said they expected more from a left-wing president.
"We salute his political courage, but there is still a lot
of bitterness," said Lionel Burriello, head of the hardline CGT
union at Florange. "We're naive enough to think he's not coming
with his hands in his pockets on some sort of publicity stunt."
Florange workers brought Hollande some of the worst
publicity of his 16 months in office when they erected a marble
tombstone engraved with the word "BETRAYAL" in July.
It was a grim reminder of the day when the Socialist
presidential candidate promised he would protect their jobs
during a speech given from top of a truck.
The plant's fate became a lasting scar on his reputation
after Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg brandished the threat
of temporary nationalision to stop the furnaces closing only to
be disavowed by Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.
ArcelorMittal has since shut the furnaces, which it said
were not economically viable.
Le Monde cartoonist Plantu summed up the irony of Hollande
returning to a site which has been abandoned in large part.
Standing atop a truck with a bullhorn, he addresses an
desolate landscape of rusting steelworks with not a worker in
sight, saying: "My friends, I've returned!"