PARIS, July 28 French President Francois
Hollande, who has long pledged only run for a second term in
office if unemployment was falling, has upped the stakes by
saying that fall would have to be sustained throughout the year
before the May 2017 vote.
The comments to reporters late on Monday came hours after
data showed French jobless claims rose to a new record in June,
with 3.55 million registered as out of work, from 2.89 million
the month before he was elected in May 2012.
At his annual dinner with the French presidential press
association, Hollande said unemployment would have to fall from
the start of 2016 onwards and growth would have to pick up well
before the May 2017 election for him to stand.
"I hope the unemployment charts turn down by 2017, and well
before that date so as to be credible," he said. "Unemployment
would need to fall throughout 2016 to make a choice regarding a
possible presidential campaign."
But in reference to uncertainties still hovering over the
economy of the euro zone, whose leaders earlier this month
narrowly averted an exit of near-bankrupt Greece, he added:
"There are so many uncertainties that this is necessarily a
bet, a risk, which I am taking on," he added.
The most unpopular president since the start of France's
Fifth Republic in 1958, Hollande has ruled out a change of
government policy to restore French companies' competitiveness,
as demanded by the left wing of his Socialist Party.
The Socialist Party will choose its candidate next year and
Hollande, as the incumbent president, would normally have first
refusal of their ticket. Manuel Valls, his reformist prime
minister, is seen by some as a possible future president but
could struggle to win support from the traditional left.
In an outlook update published on June 18, the national
statistics office INSEE said France's economy would expand fast
enough in the second half of the year to halt the rise in
unemployment, which stands at around 10 percent.
In the euro zone's top economy, Germany, by contrast, the
unemployment total fell for the ninth month in a row in June,
with the jobless rate holding steady at a record low of 6.4
percent.
Henri Guaino, a leading opposition conservative and former
adviser to ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy - who is likely to stand
himself in 2017 - criticised Hollande's comments.
"This is a gamble which is not worthy of a statesman," he
told BFMTV.
