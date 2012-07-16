* French president's rating down 5 points to 53 pct
* Honeymoon cut short by bad economic news
PARIS, July 16 French President Francois
Hollande's approval rating slipped sharply in July, a poll
showed on Monday, as enthusiasm for the Socialist leader
suffered amid weak economic news, unfavourable headlines and a
raft of heavy tax rises.
Hollande's popularity dropped five percentage points to 53
percent while that of his prime minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, was
steady at 56 percent, pollster LH2 said in a survey published in
left-leaning magazine Le Nouvel Observateur.
July has been Hollande's toughest month in office so far
since he was elected in May, promising voters to bring down
France's unemployment rate, stop the decline of its industrial
sector and raise the income of low-earning workers.
It started with the announcement of tax rises worth 7.2
billion euros, singling out wealthy households and big
corporations for hefty one-off levies, as Hollande's government
sought to plug a revenue shortfall.
France's economic outlook grew bleaker, as growth ground to
a halt in the first quarter, industrial output slumped more
sharply than expected in May and the jobless total hit a new
13-year high.
Hollande presided met unions to discuss options for the job
market, but the meeting was partly overshadowed by warnings that
75,000 jobs were likely to be cut in an upcoming round of
industrial restructuring.
As LH2 conducted its poll, querying 966 people on July 12
and 13, newsapers were full of the news that carmaker Peugeot
PSA was about to shut a large factory in a Paris
suburb.
Earlier in the month, an Ifop poll showed Hollande's
popularity rating at 56 percent, down 7 percentage points since
the previous poll. He has not enjoyed the honeymoon period of
former President Nicolas Sarkozy.
"While his predecessor enjoyed a summer grace period after
taking office, Francois Hollande is already confronted with his
first decline in popularity," LH2 said in a statement
accompanying its poll results.
Middle class voters were especially worried that promises of
increased purchasing power and more jobs would not materialise,
while men were confident than women, LH2 added.
