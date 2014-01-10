PARIS Jan 10 French President Francois Hollande has complained of breach of privacy and is considering legal action after French magazine Closer alleged he was having an affair with an actress, a source in his office said on Friday.

"Francois Hollande greatly deplores the invasion of his privacy, to which he has a right as any other citizen does. He is studying what action, including legal action, to take following this publication," the source said.

The weekly tabloid earlier published a 7-page photo spread of comings and goings outside a Parisian apartment block to support its allegation.

The pictures showed the arrival of one man resembling one of Hollande's bodyguards, a second man - which it purported was Hollande - arriving and leaving on a scooter and unidentifiable in a black helmet.

A woman who the publication alleged was actress Julie Gayet was also seen arriving at and leaving the same apartment. (Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau and John Irish; editing by Mark John, John Stonestreet)