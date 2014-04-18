* Aide accused of conflict of interest due drugs firm work
* Further blow for Hollande weeks from European elections
* Hollande says wont run in 2017 if unemployment not down
(Adds Hollande says will not run for re-election if
unemployment does not fall)
By Julien Ponthus and Nicholas Vinocur
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France, April 18 A senior
adviser to French President Francois Hollande quit on Friday
over accusations of past conflict of interest linked to his work
for pharmaceutical firms, adding to pressure on the unpopular
Socialist leader weeks before European elections.
Aquilino Morelle, Hollande's chief communications adviser,
speechwriter and a main political strategist, has denied
investigative website Mediapart's report that he had failed to
obtain clearance for lobbying work when he was an employee of
the public health inspectorate.
The furore deals another blow to Hollande after heavy losses
for his party in town hall elections at the end of March.
Hollande, speaking during a visit to Clermont Ferrand in
central France, said his aide had "taken the only option open to
him".
With a jobless rate above 10 percent, Hollande's approval
score is the lowest of any French leader in the last 50 years
and polls suggest he could lose badly to conservatives and the
far-right National Front in May's European Parliament election.
Later on Friday, Hollande said he would not run for
re-election if unemployment does not fall by the end of his
term.
"If unemployment does not fall between now and 2017, I will
have neither any reason to be a candidate, nor any chance of
re-election," he said at a dinner for trade unionists.
Hollande also faces mounting tension within his party over a
50 billion-euro package of budget cuts designed to help Paris
meets its EU commitment to shrink France's public sector debt.
The latest scandal further undermines Hollande's 2012
campaign pledge to run an "exemplary Republic", already hurt
when his former budget minister, Jerome Cahuzac, resigned over
revelations that he had secret bank accounts in Switzerland.
DISAPPOINTMENT
"This is going to be a profound disappointment for left-wing
voters," said Dominique Wolton, a political scientist at the
CNRS public research institute. "You cannot ask an entire
country to make enormous savings while showing a different image
at the highest level of government."
Morelle, 51, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that he had
obtained authorisation from the IGAS public health inspection
body in 2007 for outside work with Danish pharmaceutical company
Lundbeck , for which Medipart said he had earned 12,500 euros
($17,300).
However, IGAS said in a statement it had no record of
authorising collaboration with drugs firms in recent years.
Mediapart said Morelle, while at IGAS, had "worked in secret
for pharmaceutical laboratories", including arranging meetings
between Lundbeck and people involved in pricing drugs in France.
The report did not suggest he had broken any laws and
Morelle wrote in his resignation letter to Hollande that he
would seek to defend himself against the accusations.
Details of the report are likely to embarrass Hollande's
Socialists.
Mediapart said Morelle had led a high-flying lifestyle at
taxpayers' expense, including using Elysee Palace chauffeurs for
personal errands, ordering excessive amounts of fine wines from
the palace cellar, having his office redecorated several times
and having a shoe-shine man visit his office.
Morelle wrote on Facebook that due to his workload he had at
times asked drivers to fetch his children from school, without
responding to the other issues.
The HATVP, a recently created watchdog in charge of ensuring
transparency in public life, said it would open an investigation
into Morelle's public declaration of interests and assets.
($1 = 0.7228 Euros)
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Chine Labbe; Writing by Nick
Vinocur and Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love and Robin
Pomeroy)