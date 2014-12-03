PARIS Dec 3 An adviser to French President
Francois Hollande resigned on Wednesday after being summoned to
answer charges of fraud by a Paris criminal court, the second
Hollande ally to step down in the last month.
Faouzi Lamdaoui, an equality and diversity advisor with
close ties to Hollande, is suspected of misusing corporate
assets, money laundering and forgery from 2007 to 2008 related
to a transport company he founded, the Paris prosecutor's office
told Reuters.
The presidential palace confirmed his resignation in a brief
statement.
Lamdaoui did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
The case against Lamdaoui, Hollande's chief of staff during
his 2012 election campaign, could further erode the president's
campaign promise to run an "exemplary Republic". Since then,
Hollande's approval score has fallen to the lowest of any French
leader in the past 50 years.
That pledge took its biggest hit last year when Hollande's
former budget minister, Jerome Cahuzac, resigned over
revelations that he had secret bank accounts in Switzerland.
This year, Hollande's main political strategist quit over
accusations of past conflict of interest linked to his work for
pharmaceutical firms, while a junior trade minister resigned
after it emerged he did not pay income taxes for three years.
Most recently, the junior minister for veterans affairs
resigned in November after being accused of favouring relatives
in the awarding of public contracts.
($1 = 0.8121 euros)
(Reporting by Chine Labbe and Elizabeth Pineau. Writing by
Alexandria Sage; editing by Ralph Boulton)