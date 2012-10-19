PARIS Oct 19 Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld
has accused President Francois Hollande of destroying France's
economy by imposing painful taxes on the rich, calling the
Socialist leader an "idiot".
The creative director of French fashion house Chanel, whose
clients are largely the wealthy who stand to be most affected by
Hollande's tax hikes, likened the president to Spanish Socialist
former prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.
"This idiot will be as disastrous as Zapatero was,"
Lagerfeld said in an interview with the Spanish edition of
glossy fashion magazine Marie Claire published on Friday.
He added a famously blunt celebrity voice to criticism from
business leaders at tax rises Hollande is slapping on companies
and the wealthy in trying to reduce France's big public deficit.
Officials at the Elysee presidential palace were not
immediately available for comment.
Hollande has aimed to avoid increasing the already weighty
tax burden on low- to middle-income households in his 2013
budget but is struggling regardless with approval ratings that
have slid to as low as 41 percent from above 60 percent when he
was elected in May, replacing conservative Nicolas Sarkozy.
Lagerfeld, known for eccentric comments and unconventional
looks, and a darling of rich fashionistas who snatch up Chanel's
pricey creations, said the rich were being singled out by
Hollande, who has set a 75 percent income tax on with an annual
income of at least one million euros ($1.31 million).
"It's a disaster. He wants to punish (the rich) and of
course they leave and no one invests," he said. "Foreigners
don't want to invest in France and that's just not going to
work."
Business lobbies say that, rather than raising taxes, the
government should be easing the heavy labour charges limiting
the competitiveness of French companies and contributing to a
surge in unemployment above 10 percent.
The government says it intends to look at ways of boosting
competitiveness but has ruled out the sweeping cuts to labour
charges that business leaders are seeking.
Lagerfel, a white-haired German designer rarely seen without
dark glasses, high collar and gloves, sniffed that most French
products were ignored by the buying public.
"Outside of fashion, jewellery, perfume and wine, France
isn't competitive," Lagerfeld said. "The rest of our products
don't sell. Who buys French cars? I don't."
In February, Lagerfeld weighed in on the election race
between Hollande and Sarkozy, saying he was bored by it and no
longer believed in politics. "I think countries should be run
like big companies," he said.
Hollande is under pressure to show France has the fiscal
rigour required to help the euro zone escape from a three-year
sovereign debt crisis, while trying to keep election promises to
tackle unemployment, which is likely to rise further with a
spate of industrial sector lay-offs.
