PARIS Aug 28 French President Francois Hollande
on Thursday called on the United Nations to organise
"exceptional" support for Libyan authorities to restore order
there because there was a risk the country could fall into
chaos.
"My main concern today is Libya," Hollande told an annual
address to French diplomats. "If we do not do anything
internationally, terrorism will spread across the entire region.
"It is vital that the legitimate parliament, elected by the
people last June, forms an inclusive government capable of
relaunching the national reconciliation process and to disarm
militias. Otherwise it will be chaos."
