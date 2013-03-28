PARIS, March 28 President Francois Hollande said
on Thursday that the French will have to work longer to qualify
for a full pension under an upcoming overhaul of the
overstretched retirement system.
"As we are living longer, we are going to have to have
longer contribution periods," Hollande said on France 2
television, asked in an interview what changes he will make in a
pension reform likely for next year.
"There will be a discussion on the terms, on contributions,
indexing to inflation and lengthening the contribution period,"
he said.