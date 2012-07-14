By Daniel Flynn and John Irish
PARIS, July 14 French President Francois
Hollande said on Saturday Peugeot must renegotiate a plan to lay
off 8,000 workers to lessen its social impact and accused the
carmaker of lying over its intentions and making serious
strategic errors.
In a television interview, Hollande said a government rescue
plan for the ailing car sector due to be announced on July 25
would include public incentives to encourage consumers to
purchase French-made, environmentally friendly cars.
He ruled out, however, a return to the scrappage subsidies
introduced in the 2009 financial crisis by former conservative
President Nicolas Sarkozy, which he said had cost the taxpayer
dearly and had often been spent on foreign-made vehicles.
However, he admitted he could not halt Peugeot's plant to
stop production at the Aulnay assembly plant near Paris in 2014.
Hollande, who won power in May with a promise to tackle high
unemployment and halt France's steady industrial decline,
acknowledged Peugeot had economic reasons for making
the cuts.
The company said last week its manufacturing arm is losing
200 million euros ($244.88 million) a month.
"However, the plan in its current condition is not
acceptable. It must be renegotiated," Hollande said, adding he
wanted to make sure voluntary redundancy packages or new jobs
were found for all workers. "We want to open discussions so
that there are no straight firings at Peugeot."
Peugeot has so far said it will find jobs within the group
for 1,500 of the workers concerned, with a further 3,600 workers
offered voluntary redundancy until 2013.
The Peugeot announcement came as Hollande faces scrutiny
over billions of euros in tax rises to hit a deficit target this
year - with the prospect of worse to come in 2013 - and
struggles to fulfil a campaign pledge to bring down France's
highest unemployment rate in 12 years.
The shock announcement from Europe's second-largest carmaker
last week revived memories of former Socialist Prime Minister
Lionel Jospin's failure to halt Renault's closure of
its Vilvoorde plant in Belgium after winning power in 1997.
Jospin's admission "the state cannot do everything" is
credited with helping to sink his 2002 presidential bid.
"The state will not stand idly by," Hollande said, asked if
his government would follow Jospin's route.
EXERTING PRESSURE
Hollande said the government had means of "exerting
pressure" and could provide credit to ensure Peugeot stuck to
its commitment to see Aulnay remains an industrial site.
He dismissed a call from Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe
Varin for the state to cut the heavy social charges weighing on
labour costs, which the executive said made manufacturing
uncompetitive.
"It's too easy to blame labour costs. There were bad
strategic choices," Hollande said. "There were delays in taking
difficult decisions and shareholders who were too hungry for
dividends when investment should have been the priority."
Hollande's government has said it will consider steps such
as lowering social charges on labour as part of a
competitiveness review headed by former EADS Chief
Executive Louis Gallois due to be completed in October.
That will come too late, however, to defuse the current
crisis in the car sector.
The president accused Peugeot of misleading public opinion
by concealing its plans until after presidential and legislative
elections in May and June. A company spokesman declined comment.
"There was both a lie - this plan was not announced although
it was already on the agenda - and a deliberate delay until
after the elections," Hollande said.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault will announce incentives on
July 25 for buying French vehicles as part of a package to
support the sector, Hollande said.
"In France, we have an industry which has taken the lead in
making clean vehicles and hybrid vehicles. We should make sure
these type of vehicles have the advantage," he said.
State and regional governments would buy these vehicles to
give them a boost, Hollande said, while credit would be made
available for research to boost industrial innovation.
"We will create a plan which costs as little as possible to
the taxpayer and is as effective as possible," said Hollande.