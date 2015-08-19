PARIS Aug 19 French President Francois Hollande
promised in comments published on Wednesday to cut taxes if
economic growth picks up in 2016, the year before the next
presidential election.
"If growth accelerates in 2016, we will extend further (tax
cuts) because the French people should be first to benefit from
the progress achieved," Hollande was quoted as saying in an
interview with a group of regional dailies.
The Socialist head of state, battling low approval ratings
and high unemployment, has previously said he would not stand
for a second term in 2017 unless the jobless rate improves
significantly.
With unemployment stuck near 10 percent, growth sputtered to
a halt in the second quarter, imperilling France's 2015 fiscal
targets, according to ratings agency Moody's.
In his interview, previewed ahead of the newspapers'
Thursday editions, Hollande acknowledged the "efforts" made by
ordinary citizens to meet austerity cuts in 2012-13.
"They have enabled us to restore our public finances and
meet our European commitments," he said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Heinrich)