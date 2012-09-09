GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, oil creeps up as markets ponder fallout of Mideast tension
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
PARIS, Sept 9 French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday that a planned 75 percent upper tax rate to be imposed on annual income above 1 million euros ($1.28 million) could be dropped after around two years in place.
"Once the economy has recovered it can be dropped," Hollande said in an interview with TF1 television, adding that his aim was for the recovery to take around two years.
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, June 5 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday extended the deadline for U.S.-Mexico sugar trade negotiations by 24 hours, and sources on either side of the spat said U.S. industry added new demands after the governments struck a provisional deal.