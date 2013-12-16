MARSEILLE, France Dec 16 Police arrested 21
people in raids on the horsemeat industry across southern France
on Monday on suspicion that horses used to develop medicines
were sold fraudulently for food, police and industry officials
said.
A spokesman for pharmaceutical company Sanofi said
it used the horses to incubate antibodies to manufacture serums
for everything from rabies to snake bites, and they were in good
health but not certified as fit for human consumption.
Spokesman Alain Bernal of the Sanofi Pasteur vaccine
division said the firm was cooperating with investigation but
did not know how long the fraud had been going on.
"It could involve hundreds of horses if this has been going
on for several years. In the last three years, we must have
discharged about 200 horses," he told Reuters.
"Horses are a factory of antibodies," he said.
Radio stations said the horses were sold to traders
suspected of falsifying veterinary documents so they could be
used in the food chain. Those detained included meat producers,
traders and veterinarians.
A statement from the para-military gendarmerie said about
100 officers along with inspectors from the national veterinary
brigade took part in dawn raids in 11 districts.
Consumer Affairs Minister Benoit Hamon said the operation
stemmed from stepped-up monitoring of the industry after a
French meat processing firm was at the centre of a Europe-wide
scandal earlier this year over mislabelled frozen meals
containing horsemeat instead of beef.
The scandal, which broke in January when horse DNA was found
in frozen burgers sold in Irish and British supermarkets,
involved traders and abattoirs from Romania to the Netherlands.
Horsemeat has slowly fallen out of favour with most
consumers in France although it can still be bought at
specialist butchers.
(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet and Natalie Huet; Writing
by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Paul Taylor)