(Fixes paragraph 4 to make clear horses were certified unfit
for human consumption, not fit)
MARSEILLE, France Dec 16 Police arrested 21
people in raids on the horsemeat industry across southern France
on Monday on suspicion that horses used to develop medicines
were sold fraudulently for food, police and industry officials
said.
Marseille public prosecutor Brice Robin said about 200
horses unfit for human consumption had been given false
veterinary certificates and slaughtered for meat by an organised
ring, based in the southern town of Narbonne, involving cattle
traders, vets and butchers.
"There is absolutely no evidence that these animals were
toxic or posed a threat to public health," he told a news
conference.
A spokesman for pharmaceutical company Sanofi said
some of the horses had been used to incubate antibodies to
manufacture serums for everything from rabies to snake bites,
and while in good health were certified as unfit for human
consumption.
Spokesman Alain Bernal of the Sanofi Pasteur vaccine
division said the firm was cooperating with investigators but
did not know how long the fraud had been going on.
"Horses are a factory of antibodies," he said.
The horses were sold to traders suspected of falsifying
veterinary documents or using veterinarian accomplices to issue
false certificates so they could be used in the food chain.
A statement from the para-military gendarmerie said about
100 officers along with inspectors from the national veterinary
brigade took part in dawn raids in 11 districts.
Checks were also carried out in Spain in the region of
Girona because some of the suspect meat was exported, the
prosecutor said.
Consumer Affairs Minister Benoit Hamon said the operation
stemmed from stepped-up monitoring of the industry after a
French meat processing firm was at the centre of a Europe-wide
scandal earlier this year over mislabelled frozen meals
containing horsemeat instead of beef.
The scandal, which broke in January when horse DNA was found
in frozen burgers sold in Irish and British supermarkets,
involved traders and abattoirs from Romania to the Netherlands.
Horsemeat has slowly fallen out of favour with consumers in
France although it can still be bought at specialist butchers.
The head of the national horsemeat butchers' association,
Eric Vigoureux, said the whole industry should not be held
responsible for the behaviour of a few rogue traders.
(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet, Gerard Bon and Natalie
Huet; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alison Williams)