Four French men kidnapped by al
Qaeda militants in northern Niger almost two years ago appeared
in a video on Saturday appealing to French President Francois
Hollande and their employers to continue negotiations to secure
their release.
The seven-minute video, posted on a Mauritanian news
website, shows the four men - Pierre Legrand, Daniel Larribe,
Thierry Dole and Marc Ferret - looking healthy and kneeling in a
desert setting with armed men in traditional Bedouin clothing
and turbans standing over them carrying kalashnikov rifles.
The video is the first evidence to emerge in nearly 18
months proving the hostages kidnapped by al-Qaeda's north
African arm (AQIM) are alive.
France's Foreign Ministry said the men shown in the video
were the French hostages named and it was working to
authenticate when the footage was shot.
"We are Wednesday, August 29 and it will soon be two years
we're here. I am in good health and I am well treated," Larribe,
the oldest of the four men, said in the video.
The four were among seven people working for French nuclear
group Areva and Sogea-Satom, a subsidiary of
construction group Vinci, who were kidnapped in
September 2010 in the town of Arlit in Niger's northern uranium
mining zone.
Larribe's wife, a Togolese and a Malagasy man were freed the
February following their kidnap.
The kidnappers have demanded a 90 million euro ($127
million) ransom for the return of the hostages, which was
dismissed by the previous French government which said it would
not negotiate with AQIM.
Ferret in the video urged the French government to begin
talking to al Qaeda to free them.
"Two years have passed. It's not normal. Have you forgotten
me? I was in Arlit for a precise goal and not for tourism."
The youngest of the four, Legrand, looks more drained in the
video than the other three.
"Two years is difficult whether it's health or morale. I am
tired. You must do something with al-Qaeda so I can come home,"
he said in the footage.
The four men are each shown against different backgrounds
and the armed men behind them are not the same, suggesting they
may have been separated. It is not known whether men are still
being held in Niger or have been moved to a neighbouring country
in the Sahel region.
PRESSURE
Christine Cauhape, Ferret's sister, told BFM-TV the French
government had to do more to ensure the men were released.
"We are fed up with this ... of not doing much or the
minimum. We are going to ask the president, government and firms
to do something to get them out," she said.
The Sahara Medias website which carried the video is widely
regarded as one of the more reliable news portals in Mauritania
and has a strong network of contacts with Islamists in the
region. It has previously shown videos of kidnapped hostages.
AQIM, which operates across West and North Africa's vast
Sahara desert, now controls with its Islamist allies the
northern two-thirds of Mali, which borders Niger. It also holds
two other French hostages.
Mathieu Guidere, an al-Qaeda specialist at the University of
Toulouse said the release of the video days before the
anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks aimed to put pressure on
French authorities.
"Even for (AQIM) two years is very long. With the
geopolitical situation in the region changing for AQIM - it is
effectively at home in northern Mali - it's looking to resolve
this problem," he said.
"It's offering a chance to the French authorities and the
companies. What's sure is that AQIM wants to raise pressure."
Regional and Western governments have compared the situation
in Mali and the wider Sahel to Afghanistan, as a mix of local
and foreign Islamists have hijacked a rebellion initially
launched in January by secular Tuareg separatist rebels.
African leaders and Western governments including the United
States and France, the former colonial power in the region, have
been discussing the idea of a Western-backed African military
intervention force going in to try to expel the rebels from the
north and reunite divided Mali.
