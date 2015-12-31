UPDATE 2-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW, May 6 Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , for failing to give its contact details to the Russian communications watchdog.
PARIS Dec 31 Hotels and restaurants in Paris are still suffering in the wake of last month's Islamist militant attacks with bookings for New Year celebrations down 30-40 percent, a hotel federation said.
The French capital has been on high alert since Islamic State militants killed 130 people in shootings and suicide bombings on Nov. 13.
"Bookings for the year-end weekend are down 30-40 percent," Evelyne Maes, head of the UMIH-Paris-Ile de France hotel federation, told Reuters.
Authorities in Paris, with an eye on security following the November attacks, are shortening a New Year video light show at the Arc de Triomphe at midnight on Thursday and cancelling a firework display to keep crowds down.
France, which has been struggling to revive its economy, is the most-visited country in the world, with Paris hosting 32.2 million visitors last year. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Clarke)
MOSCOW, May 6 Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , for failing to give its contact details to the Russian communications watchdog.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen