* VAT tax cut lowers rate to 5 pct from 7 pct as of 2014
* Housing construction collapsing as weak economy weighs
* Tax cut to cost French budget 660 million euros annually
By Emmanuel Jarry and Julien Ponthus
ALFORTVILLE, France, March 21 France will cut
the value-added tax for new social housing construction to 5
percent next January to help address a chronic shortage of
affordable homes, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.
In return for the cut, from a current 7 percent, the
companies that manage public housing must commit to build a
total of 150,000 new homes per year, Hollande said during a trip
to the Val-de-Marne region near Paris.
The measure is aimed at creating 45,000 jobs and would lead
to an additional 22,500 subsidised homes per year, according to
a document distributed by Hollande's government.
Hollande also said he plans to issue decrees to cut red tape
and simplify the norms surrounding new construction, which have
been a major obstacle to new projects in the past.
The measures are expected to cost 660 million euros ($855
million) per year, adding to fiscal strains when Hollande's
government is struggling to cut spending to bring its budget
deficit under control.
Reports about Hollande's "emergency plan" for housing last
week bolstered shares in property company Nexity,
whose shares are up nearly 13 percent this year.
The shares were up 0.5 percent at 1123 GMT, outperforming
the French SBF120 stock index.
A lack of suitable housing in key markets has long propped
up prices though they have begun gently declining over the last
year as a weak economy puts many would-be buyers' plans on hold.
The shortage has helped drive house prices in Paris up by 95
percent over the last decade and 71 percent nationally.
Hollande has set a target of 500,000 new homes - 150,000 of
them social housing - to be built annually over the course of
his five-year mandate.
However, construction activity is collapsing with new
housing starts down 20 percent in January compared with the same
period a year earlier.
"It's good that there's been a recognition of the urgent
need to take measures to revive construction because the
beginning of the year has been extremely weak," the head of
property developer Bouygues Immobilier, Francois Bertiere, told
Reuters.
With his approval ratings at a record low after not even a
year in office, Hollande is eager to show voters he can help
ease their pain in a weak economy. They are growing increasingly
frustrated over his lack of success on promises to bring down
unemployment, which has reached its highest level in more than
13 years.
Hollande's initiative came a day after Britain announced
moves to help struggling home buyers and revive its real estate
market. A 3.5 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) programme over three
years will offer shared equity loans for new-build homes worth
less than 600,000 pounds, allowing them to be bought with a 5
percent deposit.
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)