ALFORTVILLE, France, March 21 France will cut the value-added tax for new social housing construction to 5 percent starting Jan. 1, 2014 as part of a bid to address a chronic shortage of affordable homes, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

In return for the cut, from a current 7 percent, the companies that manage public housing must commit to build 150,000 new homes per year, Hollande said during a trip to the Val-de-Marne region near Paris.

The measure is aimed at creating 45,000 jobs and would lead to an additional 22,500 subsidised homes per year, according to a document distributed by Hollande's government.

Hollande also said he plans to issue decrees to cut red tape and simplify the norms surrounding new construction, which have been a major obstacle to new projects in the past.

Reports about Hollande's "emergency plan" for housing last week bolstered shares in property company Nexity, whose shares are up nearly 13 percent this year.