ALFORTVILLE, France, March 21 France will cut
the value-added tax for new social housing construction to 5
percent starting Jan. 1, 2014 as part of a bid to address a
chronic shortage of affordable homes, President Francois
Hollande said on Thursday.
In return for the cut, from a current 7 percent, the
companies that manage public housing must commit to build
150,000 new homes per year, Hollande said during a trip to the
Val-de-Marne region near Paris.
The measure is aimed at creating 45,000 jobs and would lead
to an additional 22,500 subsidised homes per year, according to
a document distributed by Hollande's government.
Hollande also said he plans to issue decrees to cut red tape
and simplify the norms surrounding new construction, which have
been a major obstacle to new projects in the past.
Reports about Hollande's "emergency plan" for housing last
week bolstered shares in property company Nexity,
whose shares are up nearly 13 percent this year.