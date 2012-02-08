PARIS, 8 février EDF's 910-megawatt (MW) Montezic hydropower plant stopped at 1050 GMT on Wednesday for an unplanned outage due to a water system glitch, France's power grid (RTE) data showed on Wednesday.

RTE did not indicate a time or date for the restart of the hydropower plant.

"The time of the outage coincides with French power prices going through the roof," one trader said.

EPEX spot prices for baseload rose threefold on Wednesday to a two-year high to 367 euros while peakload prices were nearly 6 times higher at 627 euros. (Reporting By Karolin Schaps and Muriel Boselli)