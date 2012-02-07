LONDON, Feb 7 (IFR) - Euro zone peripheral bond
markets are currently enjoying a liquidity binge and remain
focused on the new 3-year LTRO at the end of the month but the
French election later in the year is something to worry about.
Markets underestimate the game-changing nature of the French
elections, as they impact the Franco/German axis which during
the crisis has become dominated by views, opinions and demands
from Germany.
Once the ECB-induced liquidity party is over, attention will
turn to the implications of the French elections. The risks
suggest we will then see higher peripheral yields, wider spreads
and flatter curves.
MERKEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITHOUT SARKOZY
It has become clear that German Chancellor Merkel is
uncomfortable with the prospect that an ally in the form of
French President Sarkozy will likely be unseated at the French
elections to be held on April 22 (first round) and May 6 (second
round). This has seen Merkel take the surprising move of
directly campaigning for the re-election of Sarkozy, suggesting
Merkel is more popular than Sarkozy in France.
Standard & Poor's decision to move France from being rated
triple-A has highlighted the growing divergence between France
and other core countries, and in particular Germany. Worried
that sticking with Sarkozy will only lead to a widening of this
gulf, voters see Socialist Party candidate Francois Hollande
--Sarkozy's rival and the frontrunner -- as providing a
different script and maybe a way to rebalance the Franco/German
axis.
Hollande wants to also pursue deficit reduction through a
mix of increasing government spending and higher taxes,
reversing the increase in the retirement age from 60 to 62, and
providing a greater focus on pro-growth and pro-employment
policies. Renegotiation of the fiscal compact which was agreed
at the December EU summit is also an important plank of his
policy objective. In addition, Hollande is in favor of
Eurobonds, wants a more active ECB, and a well-resourced bailout
fund, all of which Sarkozy, despite being in favor of, had
chosen to allow Germany to dominate the discussions.
HOLLANDE A RISK TO FRANCO/GERMAN COHESION?
A victory for Hollande would clearly risk opening up old
debates which had been considered to have been put to rest, and
could lead to a rift between France and Germany. Acceptance from
Germany in bailing out Greece, Portugal and Ireland as well as
boosting the EFSF firewall have all come on the back of a
quid-pro-quo of structural reforms, fiscal austerity, and fiscal
integration. If a new leader in France looks to take a step
back, then the German bailout/firewall cheque book, while not
completely blank, will likely make less of an appearance or even
be completely shut.
It will be difficult for Chancellor Merkel to play an active
role in crisis prevention under a new French President. This is
especially as Merkel herself will face German voters' wrath next
year during national elections sometime between September 1 and
October 27.
MARKET IMPLICATIONS BEYOND THE FEB 3-YEAR LTRO
For those holding peripheral exposure, the time until the
3-year LTRO at the end of the month should be used to lighten
the portfolio of risk, especially on Portugal and Ireland. For
Italy and Spain we still like 2/10-year curve flatteners, but
entering and holding onto this trade has proved to be difficult.
Given France will be in the spotlight, we would continue to hold
10-year France/Germany spread widening trade as French election
risk and the prospect of fiscal slippage will need to be priced.
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)