PARIS Feb 29 French workers at furniture giant Ikea filed a legal complaint against the company for allegedly spying on employees by fraudulently obtaining police files.

The management of the company in France said it was taking the accusations "very seriously" and announced the launch of an inquiry with the help of independent advisers.

"The respect of privacy is amongst the most strongly held values of the group and we strongly disapprove of any actions which call that into question," the company said in a statement.

Yassine Yakouti, lawyer for the employees, said the complaint had been filed in a court in Versailles, close to Paris. He called for a police investigation.

Satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine published on Wednesday emails allegedly exchanged between Ikea's management in France and a private security company.

The paper, which did not say how it obtained the mails, said they showed the company had sought information from police files on numerous people including a union leader and a client in dispute with the company. (Reporting by Thierry Leveque and Sophie Louet)