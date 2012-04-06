PARIS, April 6 The management of IKEA
in France, where workers have sued the company for allegedly
spying on employees, admitted on Friday that activities
contravening its ethical standards had taken place and pledged
to put a stop to them.
Police searched the French headquarters of the Swedish
furniture group at Plaisir, in the western suburbs of Paris,
last month after employees filed the complaint.
The firm, which launched its own enquiry with the help of
independent advisors last month, said in a statement that it had
"established that practices took place which did not respect the
company's values and the ethics".
"Ikea totally condemns the practices brought to light which
contravene its must fundamental principles, especially the right
to privacy," the statement said, without providing further
details.
"These practices go against the ethics of IKEA which call
for its activities to be conducted in an upright and honest
manner," the statement said.
Satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine published in February
emails allegedly exchanged between IKEA's management in France
and a private security company.
The paper, which did not say how it obtained the mails, said
they showed the company had sought information from police files
on numerous people including a union leader and a client in
dispute with the company.
(Reporting by Thierry Leveque; writing by Daniel Flynn)