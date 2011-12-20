PARIS Dec 20 France said on Tuesday it
had "no doubt" that Britain would help boost the resources of
the IMF, something it has so far rejected, to ward off the euro
zone debt crisis.
"I have no doubt that the British - since a number of big
G20 countries themselves will contribute to the IMF - will
support the IMF," French government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse
said, speaking to LCI television.
"What the British don't want is to specifically bail out the
euro zone, which it doesn't belong to, but if it's about
supporting the IMF and consolidating the IMF they will accept
it," she said.
On Monday, euro zone ministers agreed to boost the IMF's
resources by 150 billion euros, but a target of 200 billion
euros was not reached after Britain bowed out of the deal.