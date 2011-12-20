PARIS Dec 20 France said on Tuesday it had "no doubt" that Britain would help boost the resources of the IMF, something it has so far rejected, to ward off the euro zone debt crisis.

"I have no doubt that the British - since a number of big G20 countries themselves will contribute to the IMF - will support the IMF," French government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said, speaking to LCI television.

"What the British don't want is to specifically bail out the euro zone, which it doesn't belong to, but if it's about supporting the IMF and consolidating the IMF they will accept it," she said.

On Monday, euro zone ministers agreed to boost the IMF's resources by 150 billion euros, but a target of 200 billion euros was not reached after Britain bowed out of the deal.