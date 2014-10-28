* Rapid spread of kebab houses throughout France
* Far-right targets kebabs as proxy for immigrants
* "Kebabistes" aim to restore prestige to humble kebab
By Alexandria Sage
BLOIS, France, Oct 28 In a country whose
national identity is so closely connected to its cuisine,
France's hard right has seized on a growing appetite for kebabs
as proof of cultural "Islamisation".
Four kebab houses opened last month in Blois, bringing the
total to over a dozen in the pretty Loire valley town where
tourists come to see the castle. The far-right National Front
party railed: "The historical centre of Blois, the jewel of
French history, is turning into an Oriental city".
The implicit message is clear: the now ubiquitous kebab,
popular with the young and cash-strapped, is a sign that Middle
Eastern culture has taken root in France, where not everyone is
happy about the presence of 5 million Muslims.
"The kebab is a bit of a reflection of all the problems with
immigration and integration in France," says Thibaut Le Pellec,
founder of KebabFrites.com, a website that ranks kebab houses
across the country and seeks to raise the reputation of the
"kebabistes" who make and sell the food.
Damien Schmitz, who runs a kebab shop in Paris, puts it more
bluntly: by criticising the kebab, he says, "you can speak ill
of Muslims without speaking ill of Muslims."
Introduced by Turkish immigrants to Paris in the 1990s, the
doner kebab -- where meat is carved off an upright rotating spit
and served in a flatbread with salad and spicy sauce -- quickly
found favour with France's North African population raised on
spiced halal meat in tagines and stews.
The dish adapted to the French palate, served in crusty
bread, with the addition of a creamy white sauce and side of
fries.
Now, some 300 million kebabs at about 6 euros each are eaten
in 10,200 outlets in France each year, putting the 1.5 billion
euro ($1.9 billion) industry just behind burgers and pizza,
according to Gira Conseil, a market research company.
Kebabs are everywhere - in cities and towns, in supermarket
freezers and drive-throughs. One brand of potato chips is even
kebab-flavoured, and advertised by Yohan Cabaye, a white
footballer who plays for France and Paris Saint-Germain.
"KEBABISATION"
But despite its rapid rise in popularity, the kebab has a
lingering reputation -- perpetuated in part by hidden-camera TV
shows that have exposed some insalubrious kitchen conditions --
of greasy junk food served in dodgy corner shops by
non-assimilated Muslim immigrants.
With food often used as a metaphor for French identity, the
National Front has made a campaign issue of opposing the
widespread supply of halal meat, something it sees as Islam
impinging on French traditions.
The metaphor is not restricted to meat. One right-wing
politician created a furore in 2012 by repeating an
unsubstantiated anecdote about how a schoolchild had a 'pain au
chocolat' -- a quintessential French pastry -- snatched from his
hands by Muslims who were fasting for Ramadan.
Campaigning for local elections last March, National Front
candidates across the country criticised the rise of kebab
shops, with one coining the phrase that France was undergoing a
"kebabisation".
The contrast is sharp with Germany, where the ever-present
doner kebab is viewed as a positive symbol of Turkish
integration into German society.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has been photographed slicing a
doner on at least three occasions, while British opposition
leader Ed Miliband wrote to industry website British Kebab
hailing the "hard work and dedication of businesses in this
industry to bringing high quality food at affordable prices".
No French politicians have done anything similar.
KEBAB CHIC
"We're not asking anyone to sing the praises of kebabs or to
make kebabs a French dish, as we know that will never happen,"
said Ilhan Arslan, who in 2006 launched France's first chain of
kebab restaurants, O'Kebap, now with 13 outlets and growing.
"But it's just like the image France has today with its own
immigrants ... they bring a richness to France and yet France
doesn't embrace that," added Arslan, whose father was a kebab
shop owner in Izmir, Turkey. "It's the same thing with kebabs."
Kebab shops that draw meagre foot traffic often arouse
allegations of being fronts for money laundering, but such
accusations are greatly exaggerated, say those in the industry.
More damaging are charges of rampant food safety violations.
Yet one health inspector, who requested anonymity as he was not
authorised to speak to the media, said those lapses were no more
prevalent in kebab shops than in other restaurants.
Still, more French are learning to trust their stomachs,
rather than the hype.
In Blois, kebab shop owner Oznur Puskulle acknowledged that
for some "when you say kebab, you mean Arab", but said that
attitude was changing and noted her clientele was "all French".
"When I was young, kebabs were really for foreigners. Now I
see the kebab is open to everyone. It's evolved," she said.
Schmitz, who quit his job as a strategic consultant to open
his kebab house, OUR, near Paris Saint-Lazare station, kebabs
are following the path pioneered by burgers, pizzas and sushi --
once seen as a foreign intrusion but now completely accepted.
Today's image problems will fade with the next generation,
he argues, noting that the arrival of pizza in the 1960s brought
with it charges of "dirty Italian shopkeepers who don't speak
French and stink of sweat."
"If I didn't think it was possible someday, I wouldn't have
done it," said Schmitz, who even hired Michelin-starred chef
Philippe Geneletti to create a low-fat, slow-marinated artisanal
"chic kebab".
(1 US dollar = 0.7831 euro)
(Editing by Mark John and Robin Pomeroy)