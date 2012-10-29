MARSEILLE, France Oct 29 The Frenchman who
sparked a global health scare by selling substandard breast
implants has been released from jail under court supervision
pending a trial next year, a judicial source said on Friday.
Jean-Claude Mas, who faces charges of causing involuntary
bodily harm and aggravated fraud, spent eight months in prison
after he failed to post bail.
Mas, 73, was released from a penitentiary in southeastern
France on condition that he remained within the Var and
Bouches-du-Rhone regions and checked in once a week at the
police station in his home town.
The former head of Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) has admitted
using a non-medical form of silicone in implants but rejects
allegations that the gel was more dangerous than forms which
have passed testing.
In the first part of what is expected to be a multi-stage
trial, Mas will appear in Marseille next year on charges of
fraud in a special facility that seats between 4,000 and 10,000
people. Some 4,500 complaints of aggravated fraud have been
filed against Mas.
Half a dozen senior PIP executives will also stand trial
over their responsibility for producing faulty breast implants.
If found guilty, they face maximum prison sentences of five
years and hefty fines.
The bodily harm charge carries a possible jail sentence of
one year plus a fine.
A lawyer for women in France who have filed complaints over
PIP implants said he was not surprised at Mas's release.
"For the victims, we are satisfied that judges in Marseille
kept Jean-Claude Mas in custody for as long as the law
permitted," Laurent Gaudet said. "Today, we're worried that Mr.
Mas will not appear for his trial."
Some 300,000 women around the world carry implants made by
PIP, which was founded in 1991 and went into liquidation in
2010.
