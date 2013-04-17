* Long-awaited trial begins amid crush of plaintiffs
* Five executives of defunct implant firm charged with fraud
* Defendants' hopes of case being dismissed are dashed
(Adds Mas statement after day in court, lawyer)
By Jean-François Rosnoblet
MARSEILLE, France, April 17 Five French
executives went on trial on Wednesday to jeers from victims for
supplying women with hundreds of thousands of substandard breast
implants and triggering a global health scare.
More than 300,000 women around the world were fitted over a
decade with implants from the French company Poly Implant
Prothese (PIP), and the trial includes 5,000 civil plaintiffs
and 300 lawyers.
PIP's founder and long-time chief executive, 73-year-old
Jean-Claude Mas, has admitted filling the implants with an
unapproved homemade recipe made of industrial-grade silicone
gel.
Mas and four PIP executives, including the chief financial
officer, are charged with aggravated fraud and risk maximum
prison terms of five years each, plus fines, for selling the
implants around the world from 2001 to 2010, when they were
ordered off the market.
Mas himself was in court an hour before the start of
proceedings, which were mostly taken up with opening day legal
arguments. "He bears the enormous weight of this trial on his
shoulders," Mas's lawyer Yves Haddad said.
A vast exhibition building close to PIP's former premises
has been set up as a makeshift courtroom to accommodate the huge
crowds expected for the trial, due to last until mid-May.
Mas arrived at court under police escort and faced a crush
of cameras as the trial began in the southern city of Marseille.
"Bastard!" shouted someone in the audience of some 300
victims as Mas appeared live on a giant video screen.
Of the more than 5,000 individual lawsuits filed against PIP
- once the world's third-largest supplier of breast implants -
and its executives, 220 have come from women outside France.
A French woman who alleges that one of her PIP implants
began to leak four years after its insertion said outside the
courtroom that victims were both scared and angry.
"We had foreign bodies put inside us that were flawed ... we
could have maybe died from it. The anger is because we were
tricked," said Tomassine Catalano. "It's frightening."
Leaving court, Mas sought to defend himself against such
charges. "For 30 years I made prostheses," he told journalists.
"I did my best to protect them (women)."
RUSH FOR REMOVAL
The scandal - revealed after inspectors pursuing a tip-off
discovered vats of industrial-grade silicone outside the PIP
factory in 2010 - sparked worldwide panic when the government
recommended removal of the implants due to an abnormally high
rupture rate.
Health experts say no link has been established between PIP
implants and breast cancer, but in the months after the scandal
broke, plastic surgeons around the world reported a flood of
removal requests from worried patients.
Half the French women with PIP implants, or nearly 15,000,
have already opted for removal, whether because of rupture or as
a precaution, according to the government.
Mas was released in October from eight months in detention
following a failure to post bail. He told police that 75 percent
of PIP's implants had contained the homemade gel, which was
never been approved by regulators, although he denies it was
unsafe. He and the other executives deny the charges.
Investigators estimate that Mas's formula allowed PIP to
save nearly 1.2 million euros ($1.6 million) in one year alone.
When Mas told the court he lived on a modest monthly
retirement income of 1,800 euros, hoots erupted from the
spectators, prompting the judge to warn that the next person to
disrupt proceedings would be thrown out.
Minutes before the trial began, a court in Paris rejected a
defence request to have the case thrown out.
Mas and PIP's former chief finacial officer, Claude Couty
are separately implicated in a civil case over fiscal fraud that
has yet to reach trial. Mas is also under investigation for
manslaughter following a complaint from the mother of a French
woman with PIP implants who died of cancer in 2010.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lucien Libert; Writing By Alexandria
Sage; Editing by Kevin Liffey)