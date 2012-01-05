PARIS Jan 5 France on Thursday called for
tighter European Union regulations on medical devices in
response to a global health scare about French-made breast
implants.
Health Minister Xavier Bertrand said the EU needed to
require suppliers of medical devices, like implants, to get the
same sort of authorisation to sell their products as suppliers
of prescription medicines.
"It's an unprecedented change but it's one that's
necessary," Bertrand told France's LCI television.
The announcement came amid growing concerns about breast
implants made by the now-defunct French company Poly Implant
Prothese (PIP).
French authorities withdrew the prostheses in March 2010,
but concerns have been deepening since the death from cancer
last year of a French woman carrying PIP implants.
Unlike prescription medicines, medical devices currently
only require quality certification before being sold to the
public.
TUV Rheinland, the German certification body that checked
PIP's products until March 2010, has said its remit was to look
into the manufacturing process but not the content of the
silicone used in the implants.
Bertrand said medical devices should have a marketing
authorisation or AMM (autorisation de mise sur le marche) - an
approval given to pharmaceutical products by national health
regulators or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
France's national medical authority, the DGS, and the
medical regulatory agency Afssaps said on Thursday the system
did not offer enough protection for consumers and echoed
Bertrand's calls for a change in EU rules on "high risk" medical
devices.
At a meeting in Paris of a committee set up to monitor women
with PIP implants, both bodies also said they would launch an
enquiry into why surveillance of PIP in France had failed.
"We've got our own problems to sort out, but it has to be
said that there was no regulation in place requiring
manufacturers to implement proper controls," Dominique
Maraninchi, head of the Afssaps said.
The French government has advised the 30,000 women in the
country with PIP implants to have them removed after an official
report said they were more prone to rupturing than standard
medical implants. Ruptured implants can cause irritation and
inflammation.
Afssaps has said 20 cases of cancer have been found in women
with PIP implants, but it has ruled out any link between the
prostheses and cancer.
Britain has also ordered a review of the safety of implants
made by the bankrupt firm, but has so far stopped short of
advising their complete removal. About 300,000 PIP implants were
sold worldwide before the French company went bust last year.
