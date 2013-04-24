* Company was third largest maker of implants
* More than 5,000 civil suits filed
By Jean-François Rosnoblet
MARSEILLE, April 24 The head of a French company
accused of selling sub-standard breast implants apologised for
the first time on Wednesday, just days after denying that the
homemade gel used to fill them posed any danger to women.
The breast implant scandal triggered a global health scare
and thousands of lawsuits after inspectors discovered vats of
industrial-grade silicone outside French company Poly Implant
Prothese (PIP) in 2010.
"I apologise to the plaintiffs for the gel used by PIP since
1992," Jean-Claude Mas, the founder and longtime chief executive
of the company told reporters on the sidelines of the sixth day
of the trial into the global scandal.
"The anxiety syndrome described (in court by experts and
witnesses) is real. I understand that they are suffering and
that they are afraid," he said of women around the world who had
bought his product.
Some 300,000 of the implants were sold in France and
internationally in the course of a decade before authorities
pulled them from the market in March 2010.
Mas and four executives from PIP - once the third-largest
global supplier of breast implants - are charged with aggravated
fraud and risk five years each in prison plus fines. Their trial
is expected to last until mid-May.
More than 5,000 individual civil suits have been filed
against the company, including 220 from outside France.
Although the French government has recommended that women
with PIP implants have them removed due to high rupture rates,
health experts say no concrete link has been established between
the implants and breast cancer.
(Writing By Ingrid Melander; Editing by Michael Roddy)