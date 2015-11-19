Nov 19 Shopping centre operator Klepierre
could replace power utility Electricite de France
(EDF) in France's bluechip CAC40 index when its
composition is reviewed in December, according to two analyst
notes.
The CAC40 index composition is reviewed every three
months, based on free-floating capitalisation and trading
volume, with the next meeting of the review committee expected
around Dec. 10 or 11.
In notes to investors, Exane BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale both raised the possibility of Klepierre replacing EDF.
"EDF is the smallest CAC 40 constituent and is at risk of
being removed", said Exane BNP Paribas, adding that Klepierre is
the best-ranked and balanced candidate and hence best poised to
join the index.
According to ThomsonReuters data, Klepierre has the 31st
highest floating capital on the Paris stock exchange, ahead of
EDF in 66th place.
"While there are no particularly convincing add candidates
... it is feasible that Klepierre ... could replace EDF", said
Societe Generale.
"EDF has dropped in the size ranking and is now the smallest
constituent", it added.
The 85.5 percent state-owned utility has the CAC40's 19th
biggest market capitalisation with a value of nearly 30 billion
euros but a free float of just 13.71 percent according to
ThomsonReuters data.
Its stock has dropped about 35 percent in the year to date
due to lower power prices and major nuclear projects that have
stretched its balance sheet.
Klepierre has a market value of just 13.2 billion euros but
a free-float of 78.66 percent following BNP Paribas's
sale of its 6.5 pct stake.
A Euronext spokesperson declined to comment on possible
CAC40 index changes.
At 10:55 GMT Klepierre shares were trading up 0.6 pct, while
EDF shares were up 0.7 pct.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier,
editing by Geert De Clercq)