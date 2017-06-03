* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President
Macron
* France, India to reaffirm Paris climate deal commitments
* No contracts, but talks touch on economic, defence issues
By John Irish and Marine Pennetier
PARIS, June 3 France and India will seek to show
a united front to tackle climate change when the their leaders
meet on Saturday with President Emmanuel Macron likely to
underline his country's stability in talks with Prime Minister
Narendra Modi.
Modi's arrival in Paris comes after U.S. President Donald
Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris
climate agreement and at a time when uncertainty in the European
Union prevails following Britain's decision to leave the
28-nation bloc.
"Climate will obviously be one of the first topics
discussed. It's a personal commitment from Modi so it's crucial
that this engagement is reiterated in the current context," said
a senior French diplomat.
Modi, whose country is the world's third-biggest emissions
generator, said in Russia on Friday that he would continue to
back the deal. Macron's call on Thursday for the accord's
remaining 194 countries to fill the void left by the U.S. may
see the two sides push for greater cooperation.
"Trump's decision is very bad news, but we have to move on
with world's key actors, starting with India," said the
diplomat. "We need to show that we are stable, not unpredictable
and have convictions that we aren't afraid to stick to."
Prior to the visit Modi had already hailed Macron's victory
over the far-right as an opportunity to reinforce ties between
the two countries almost 20 years after agreeing in 1998 a
strategic partnership.
"Within a lot of uncertainty and instability where we don't
know in which direction the world's great powers are going, it's
important to show that the relationship between France and India
is stable," said the diplomat.
Ties between the two countries have grown in recent years
most notably in the defence sector with New Delhi ordering 36
French-made Rafale fighter jets to modernise its ageing warplane
fleet.
The two are also in talks over nuclear power and renewable
energy deals, although the Paris visit is not aimed at sealing
contracts.
France's foreign ministry says more than 1,000 French firms
operate in India in sectors ranging from defence to new
technologies employing some 300,000 people.
"The Indians had a vision of Europe over the last couple of
years that was a bit cataclysmic partly because of the crises we
went through, Brexit and the far-right wave.
"Brexit especially traumatized them and there was a real
worry that Europe would explode so Macron's victory has provided
a boost," the diplomat said.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)