* Manufacturing decline is hot election theme

* Sarkozy defence of industry follows rivals

By Yann Le Guernigou

SALLANCHES, France, Dec 13 President Nicolas Sarkozy vowed on Tuesday to revive France's manufacturing industry, seeking to catch up with political rivals who have made the long-struggling sector a major theme less than five months from a presidential election.

Battling to catch up with Socialist rival Francois Hollande in opinion polls, Sarkozy said it did not matter whether firms were French or not as long as they resisted the temptation to shift production to cheaper and less-regulated countries.

With jobless claims at a nearly 12-year high and the trade deficit on course for a record this year, Sarkozy made his defence of industry during a visit to French ski maker Rossignol, which has brought back some of its production to France from Taiwan.

"Our policy is to encourage companies whether they are French or foreign to produce in France," Sarkozy said, while giving few details. "The strategic question, the essential question, is about keeping France a country where things are produced."

Hollande vowed last week to turn the tide against decline with a policy of "industrial patriotism" - improving the quality of French-made goods and promoting them at home.

Launching his bid for the presidency last week, centrist candidate Francois Bayrou also made reviving the country's manufacturing base a top priority, proposing a special label for French-made products.

France already has a label for goods that companies can guarantee are at least 50 percent French-made, but its uptake has not been a huge success so far. Sarkozy promised to drive the initiative harder.

"It's important that consumers are informed not only about the chemical composition of this or that drink, but the place where the product was made," he said.

Sarkozy's centre-right UMP party has been working on plans to ease the social welfare contributions companies pay in a bid to make them more competitive internationally and further relax rules on France's 35-hour work week.

The manufacturing sector's share of non-farm payrolls has fallen from about 22 percent in the early 1980s to 12 percent at present, with the service sector absorbing most of the jobs lost in factories, according to the INSEE national statistics office.

While the decline of manufacturing mirrors trends in many industrialised countries, Germany's industrial sector has held its ground much better, in part by focusing on machinery used to make other goods and also by limiting wage gains.

Hollande said last week that 400,000 jobs had been lost in the industrial sector during Sarkozy's five-year term and vowed to turn the tide if elected. He was visiting a plant making parts for high-speed TGV trains, an industry France once dominated but now struggles to compete in internationally.

"During the next five years we are going to reindustrialise France, increasing our production capacity," he told plant workers, giving no details of how this could be done.

The head of the far-right National Front, Marine Le Pen, has called for consumers to shun foreign imports with a "buy French" campaign. (Additional reporting and writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Mark Trevelyan)