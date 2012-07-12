PARIS, July 12 National statistics office INSEE on Thursday gave the following data for consumer prices, calculated in accordance with EU accounting standards. Index m/m (pct chg) y/y (pct chg) EU-harmonised 114.02 0.1 2.3 Category Weight Index m/m y/y Total (national measure) 10000 126.35 0 1.9 Seasonally adjusted CPI 10000 125.91 0.1 2 Food 1638 131.8 0.4 3.2 Fresh produce 205 146.6 2.9 7.8 Food excl fresh produce 1433 129.7 0 2.5 Tobacco 198 225.87 0 5.7 Manufactured goods 2987 102.3 0.1 1 Clothing. shoes 466 110.86 0.6 4 Healthcare products 460 83.38 -0.3 -2.9 Other manufactured goods 2061 104.82 0 1.2 Energy 868 173.8 -2.1 3.3 Of which oil products 518 206.9 -3.5 3.3 Services 4309 132.3 0.3 1.7 Rent. water. collection 737 137.1 0.1 2 of household waste Healthcare services 529 120.86 0.2 0.7 Transport and 523 100.51 1 -2.2 communications Other services 2520 140.72 0.3 2.6 Total excl rent and tobacco 9217 124.26 0 1.9 Total excl tobacco 9802 124.78 0 1.9 Underlying price index* 6096 121.84 0.2 1.5